Cuba again receives Russian Aeroflot aircraft

10:49 02 July Kyiv, Ukraine

After the outbreak of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, Russia suspended flights of its civil aviation, including to Cuba. But, according to Russian Aeroflot, direct flights to the friendly island have been resumed since July.

Flights to the Cuban resort of Varadero are operated by Russian Airlines on Boeing 777 aircraft. For now, flights will be operated twice a week, in the future, depending on demand, the flight program may be expanded.

At the same time, it is alleged that the first flight departed from Sheremetyevo Airport with almost a full commercial load.

It is known that the air route between Russia and Cuba is one of the oldest international destinations of Aeroflot - flights have been operated since 1962. The message was interrupted twice - during the COVID-19 pandemic and after the imposition of sanctions against Russia in 2022 due to the war against Ukraine.

Earlier, Russia said that in the first quarter of 2023, the tourist flow increased by 47% compared to the same period in 2022, to almost 2 million trips. Russians began to travel more actively to eastern and Asian countries.

Russians have also become more active in applying for visas to EU countries.