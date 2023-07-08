The largest port in the EU stopped container traffic from and to Russia

13:57 22 July Kyiv, Ukraine

One of the largest in the world - the port of Rotterdam - said that container traffic from and to Russia had stopped.

This was reported on the port website on Friday, July 22.

"Container traffic to and from Russia has ceased, and persistent bottlenecks in global container logistics have led to the movement of goods from large container ports to smaller ones," the statement said.

The port also said that fewer Russian coal, crude oil, oil products and LNG have been imported in recent months ahead of sanctions on coal and oil.. Companies are increasingly importing from other countries.



At the same time, the total cargo turnover of the port of Rotterdam in the first half of the year was 0.8% higher (233.5 million tons) than in the same period in 2021 (231.6 million tons).