The largest bank in Germany informed its clients about the loss of shares of some Russian companies

Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest bank, has told customers it can no longer guarantee full access to shares in Russian companies they own.
Reuters writes about it.
In a note dated June 9, seen by the agency, the bank said it had identified a shortage of shares backing depositary receipts issued by the bank prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
It is noted that the shares were stored in Russia in another depositary bank.
In circular, Deutsche explains stock shortage by Moscow's decision to convert depositary receipts into local shares. The conversion into local shares was carried out without the "involvement or supervision" of the German bank, and Deutsche was unable to match the company's shares with depositary receipts.
Depositary receipts are certificates issued by a bank representing shares of a foreign company traded on a local stock exchange.. The exchange of such receipts for shares of a Russian company is the first step in an attempt to return their money.
In particular, shares of Russia's national airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), construction company LSR Group (LSRG.MM), mining and metallurgical company Mechel (MTLR.MM) and Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Works were affected.
