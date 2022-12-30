The largest company began mass production of advanced microcircuits in Taiwan

10:00 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The world's largest Taiwanese semiconductor company TSMC has begun mass production of the most advanced microcircuits at a facility in southern Taiwan.



NHK reports.



A ceremony was held in Tainan to mark the start of mass production of 3nm chips. At the same time, the company announced plans to increase production capacity.



TSMC is also building a plant in the US state of Arizona. Earlier this month, representatives of this company said that another facility will be built later to produce chips using 3-nanometer technology.



TSMC CEO Mark Liu said the company is making efforts to build more advanced 2nm chip manufacturing facilities at two other sites in Taiwan.