A major party in Switzerland has proposed to the authorities to change the policy of neutrality

09:03 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

More and more Swiss politicians are voting in favor of changing the policy of neutrality, which would allow the supply of weapons and ammunition made by Switzerland to Ukraine.



On February 6, reports Reuters.

"We want to be neutral, but we are part of the Western world," Thierry Burkart, leader of the FDP Liberal Party (one of the largest in Switzerland) told the news agency, which has submitted a proposal to the government to allow the re-export of arms to countries with democratic values like Switzerland.

He also added that Switzerland should not support Russia.

"We should not have a veto to forbid others to help Ukraine. If we do this, we are supporting Russia, not taking a neutral position," he said.

The agency writes that the Swiss Social Democrats and Green Liberals share this opinion.



Against change in the Green Party. They say that concessions in favor of Ukraine could become a "slippery slope" to the abolition of all restrictions, which would be incompatible with the neutrality of Switzerland.



The Swiss People's Party (SVP) also remains committed to neutrality. Its representatives consider the relevant law to be the basis of the country's peace and prosperity, but some of them note that the situation around the ban negatively affects the Swiss arms industry.



Meanwhile, a Sotomo poll published on Sunday showed that 55% of respondents in Switzerland are in favor of allowing weapons to be re-exported to Ukraine. If this question had been asked before the war, the answer would probably have been less than 25%, poll organizers said.