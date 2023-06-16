Kremlin bans officials from resigning - British intelligence

10:19 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Kremlin has banned high-ranking officials from resigning while the so-called "special military operation" (as the war against Ukraine is called in Russia) continues.



This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence data.



This ban at least extends to governors, regional officials, employees of law enforcement agencies and officials of the Presidential Administration of Russia.



It is noted that a large number of officials are likely to be very skeptical about the war, and also often experience stress at work in a troubled wartime apparatus.. The ban is being implemented thanks to hints that trumped-up criminal charges will be brought against those who retired.