The Kremlin is trying to take control of PMC Wagner

09:44 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Wall Street Journal published an article about how the rebellion of Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin could affect the situation in Africa and the Middle East, where Russian mercenaries have been present in recent years.



According to the WSJ, citing sources, the Russian authorities, who have denied connection with PMCs for years, admitted that they financed the group and staged a surge of diplomatic activity to assure partners in Africa and the Middle East that PMC operations there would continue, but under a different leadership.



Representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry urgently flew to Syria, the Central African Republic and Mali, writes WSJ.

Russia appears to be trying to appropriate Prigozhin's vast network of mercenaries, but it is not yet clear to what extent this is possible and how quickly this can happen.

Outside of Russia (and Ukraine), the WSJ article says, there are about 6,000 Wagner PMC mercenaries.. The presence of mercenaries from the Russian Federation in Africa and the Middle East helps the Kremlin to strengthen its influence, and he does not want to lose this.

The WSJ also cites some international experts who say the US could take advantage of the embarrassment and try to seize influence in countries where the Wagner PMC was active.