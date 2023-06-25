06:31 25 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The fact has become obvious: Putin is no longer the same as he was at the beginning of his career. With terrorists, he began to negotiate, and not "wet in the toilet." According to Telegram channels close to the Russian special services, the Putin administration made concessions to the rebels, and therefore the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, stopped the march on Moscow.

According to the Telegram of the Cheka-OGPU, the Russian authorities promised Prigozhin and his mercenaries certain "security guarantees". In particular, the criminal case against Prigozhin will be closed, and the Wagner militants will receive an amnesty as members of the SVO. The State Duma of the Russian Federation should vote for this.

In addition, Moscow also promised to "resolve the issue" of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, with whom Prigozhin was very unhappy due to the constant military defeats of the invaders in the war against Ukraine.

Recall that Yevgeny Prigozhin "blew off" and deploys columns of PMC Wagner from near Moscow. He says that he will lead them to the rear camps.