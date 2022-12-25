Kosovo formally submits application for EU membership

On December 15, Kosovo applied for EU membership. The official handover of the signed documents took place today in Prague.
#Kosovo formalises its application for membership in the #EU , two decades after the #ThessalonikiSummit in 2003 when a European Perspective was promised for all six #WesternBalkans countries.— Meliza Haradinaj (@MelizaHaradinaj) December 14, 2022
Aware of many complexities, it remains to be seen how this act will unfold in the #EU. pic.twitter.com/qPp6hHRHKr
The day before, the leaders of the state institutions of Kosovo on December 14 signed an application for membership in the European Union. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo, Melisa Haradinaj.
