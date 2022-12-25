Kosovo formally submits application for EU membership

14:51 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 15, Kosovo applied for EU membership. The official handover of the signed documents took place today in Prague.

"We want to join the EU as soon as possible. I believe that with our devotion we will change the views of skeptics. I do not believe that the minority of EU member states that have not recognized our independence will oppose our membership in the EU," Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti said at a press conference in Prague, the European Union of Public Broadcasters reports.

#Kosovo formalises its application for membership in the #EU , two decades after the #ThessalonikiSummit in 2003 when a European Perspective was promised for all six #WesternBalkans countries.



Aware of many complexities, it remains to be seen how this act will unfold in the #EU. pic.twitter.com/qPp6hHRHKr — Meliza Haradinaj (@MelizaHaradinaj) December 14, 2022

The day before, the leaders of the state institutions of Kosovo on December 14 signed an application for membership in the European Union . This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo, Melisa Haradinaj.