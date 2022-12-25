Kosovo formally submits application for EU membership

14:51 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 15, Kosovo applied for EU membership. The official handover of the signed documents took place today in Prague.
"We want to join the EU as soon as possible. I believe that with our devotion we will change the views of skeptics. I do not believe that the minority of EU member states that have not recognized our independence will oppose our membership in the EU," Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti said at a press conference in Prague, the European Union of Public Broadcasters reports.
The day before, the leaders of the state institutions of Kosovo on December 14 signed an application for membership in the European Union. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo, Melisa Haradinaj.
Kosovo is formalizing its bid for EU membership two decades after the Thessaloniki summit in 2003, when a European perspective was promised for all six countries of the Western Balkans. Given the many complexities, it remains to be seen how this act will unfold in the EU," she tweeted.