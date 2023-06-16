US Congress requires Biden to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine

If at the end of March the United States declared that they were not yet ready to supply Ukraine with ATACMS, now representatives of the two parties of the US Congress called on President Joe Biden to transfer longer-range weapons to Ukraine - ATACMS ballistic missiles. This was reported on Friday, May 26, by Foreign Policy, citing a letter from the US Helsinki Commission*.

It is noted that the leaders of the bipartisan Helsinki Commission called on the White House to give the green light to the supply of the army tactical missile system ATACMS to Ukraine.. It can be fired from multiple launch rocket systems provided to Ukraine earlier.

“Now that the decision has been made to send the F-16s, it is time to dedicate ourselves to the complete victory of Ukraine and deliver all the necessary equipment,” the Helsinki Commission representatives wrote in a letter dated May 25, which was also signed by commission member Victoria Spartz.

In a letter to Biden, they added that almost all of the weapons systems that were requested by Ukraine were delivered after strong pressure.. They urged the White House not to wait for a new pressure campaign to grant ATACMS.

Some members of Congress and US officials believe that delivering ATACMS to Ukraine could be critical to endangering Russian troops, ships and bases in occupied Ukrainian territory.

“Not only would this help Ukraine destroy Russian military weapons that are being used to kill Ukrainian defenders and civilians, but it would also push Russian units and supply chains farther than the front, making it drastically more difficult for them to continue this genocidal war,” the lawmakers wrote in a statement. Biden.

Recall that back in January, the head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCall, called on the White House to send long-range ATACMS operational-tactical ballistic missiles to Ukraine.

At the end of March, the United States announced that they were not yet ready to supply Ukraine with ATACMS, but were considering other options to provide the Armed Forces with more opportunities on the battlefield.

* The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the US Helsinki Commission, is an independent US government agency created by Congress in 1975 to monitor and promote compliance with the Helsinki Accords and other Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) commitments.