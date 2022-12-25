The US Congress will consider a resolution to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council

11:30 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Two US lawmakers who head an independent government human rights organization have submitted a resolution to the US Congress to remove Russia from the UN Security Council.



This is reported by Foreign Policy.

Two U.S. lawmakers, Democrat Steve Cohen and Republican Joe Wilson, have submitted a resolution to Congress calling on President Joe Biden to remove Russia from the United Nations Security Council.

The bipartisan Helsinki Commission, which called on U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in October to protest Russia's status as a permanent member of the Security Council, is now asking Congress to recognize that "Russia's war violated the purposes and principles of the UN and is asking the U.S. government to take action to limit its rights at the UN." .

"Russia has committed gross violations of the UN Charter, calling into question its right to a seat in the Security Council," say US lawmakers.

In addition, the media notes that Ukraine also advocates for Russia to be withdrawn from the Security Council.



The publication draws attention to an important point that the UN Charter does not contain any provisions on the removal of a permanent member of the Security Council.



Countries can be completely excluded from the Organization, however, to eliminate the RF, an amendment to the Charter will be required, but this requires the consent of all permanent members of the Security Council.



Russia may veto this proposal. In this case, you can appeal against the status of the Russian Federation as the successor to the seat of the Soviet Union in the Security Council.