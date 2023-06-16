Taiwan Strait conflict would be devastating: Pentagon chief

10:50 03 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The situation in the Taiwan Strait remains extremely tense. As Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said at the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore, the US is cautioning and warning that a war over Taiwan would be devastating. The conflict could affect the global economy.

"The whole world has an interest in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The security of commercial shipping lanes and global supply chains depend on it. And so does the freedom of navigation around the world. Make no mistake: a conflict in the Taiwan Strait would be devastating," Austin said.

The US Secretary of Defense stressed that "the conflict in the Taiwan Strait will affect the global economy in ways we cannot imagine.". He stressed that the US will continue to support partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Also during his speech, Austin criticized China for its unwillingness to engage in dialogue.

"For responsible leaders, the right time to talk is always. The right time to talk is every time. And the right time to talk is now. Dialogue is not a reward. It's a necessity," the Pentagon chief said.

It is worth noting that China before the summit in Singapore rejected the US proposal for a meeting of defense ministers and company representatives.

Conflict between China and Taiwan

China sees Taiwan as a secessionist province that would later fall back under Beijing's control. The island, in turn, considers itself an independent country with a separate economy and democratically elected leaders.

The leader of China and other officials declare "reunification" with the island and do not rule out the use of force.

The United States supports Taiwan independence and provides assistance. Against this background, the conflict between Washington and Beijing escalated.