The conflict in Kosovo: the Ministry of Internal Affairs believes that Serbia is escalating the situation under the influence of the Russian Federation
09:13 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine
Serbia is trying to destabilize the situation in the Western Balkans under the leadership of Russia.
This was reported by the Minister of the Interior of Kosovo, Celal Shvechla, quoted by Reuters.
"Serbia, under the influence of Russia, has increased its state of military readiness and orders the erection of new barricades to justify and defend criminal groups that terrorize citizens of Serbian ethnicity living in Kosovo," Svechla said.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments