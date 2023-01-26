SpaceX launches 56 new Starlink satellites

Today, January 26, SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 rocket with the largest payload - 56 new Starlink Internet satellites.
The first stage of the Falcon 9 launch vehicle has been used eight times before, including two missions to the International Space Station (ISS), Crew 3 and Crew 4. The total weight of 56 satellites was 19.4 tons.
The rocket lifted off from the Space Force station at Cape Canaveral in Florida after a ten-minute delay at 4:32 a.m. EST (11:22 a.m. ET).
The first stage separated approximately 2 minutes 30 seconds after liftoff and began a controlled descent to Earth. She landed on the Just Read the Instructions floating platform off the coast of Florida.
Starlink now has over 3,400 active satellites.. The company already has permission to deploy 12,000 Starlink satellites and has applied for permission to deploy about 30,000 more satellites.
Thursday's launch was SpaceX's sixth of 2023 and the company's 205th.
