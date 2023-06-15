Neuralink wins approval for human clinical trials of brain chips

14:40 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Neuralink , owned by famed American entrepreneur Elon Musk and specializing in the development of brain chips, has received official approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct clinical trials on humans.

It is reported by the BBC.



It is noted that brain implants from Neuralink are aimed at helping to restore the mobility and vision of people. They need to be connected to the brain and computer.



But Elon Musk has yet to officially begin recruiting participants for testing, and the FDA has not commented on its decision.



Neuralink's previous proposal for FDA approval was rejected due to safety concerns.



In 2019, Neuralink first introduced the technology of implanting threads into the brain that read information. The goal of developing the implantation of threads in paralyzed people is that it will allow them to work with computers and phones with the "power of thought". Elon Musk expects that implants in the future will help people "communicate telepathically" and download foreign languages.



In 2021, Neuralink implanted a neuroimplant (chip) into a monkey's brain to connect to a computer, after which it was able to play video games with the help of its mind. The chips interpreted brain signals and transmitted this data to devices via Bluetooth.



Neuralink is an American company developing brain implants that will become an interface for interaction between the human brain and an electronic device. Created with the participation of Elon Musk, the company began its activities in 2016. It was introduced in March 2017.