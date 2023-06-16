Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old programmer

12:25 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

SpaceX Elon Musk has hired 14-year-old software engineer Kyren Quasi, writes Business Insider. The teenager will join the team of developers who create software for Starlink satellites.

Quasi has previously interned at Intel and cybersecurity firm Blackbird.AI



Kyren Quasi, at the age of 14, became the youngest person to graduate from Santa Clara University (California). Now he plans to move to Washington state with his mother to start working at SpaceX.



At the age of two, Quasi could already speak in full sentences, and at nine he realized that the third grade school program was too simple for him, and entered the community college in California. That same year, he was ranked in the 99.9th percentile of the most intelligent people on an IQ test, his parents said. When Quasi was 11 years old, he entered Santa Clara University, where he began to study computer science and engineering.