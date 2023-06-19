The Defense Committee does not exclude the possibility of an armed attack by the Russian Federation on Sweden

14:01 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The report of the Defense Committee of the Swedish Parliament "Allvarstid" says that despite the fact that Russia has loaded in the war with Ukraine, the possibility of a Russian military attack on Sweden cannot be ruled out - Moscow has the opportunity to act against Sweden.

This was reported by the TV and radio company SVT, citing sources.



The security policy analysis is based on the same letter as the analysis published five years ago, stating that "an armed attack on Sweden cannot be ruled out. It also cannot be ruled out that military means of force or further threats "to use such force" may be used against Sweden.



Sweden's parliamentary report states that although Russian ground forces are in Ukraine, other types of Russian military attacks against Sweden cannot be ruled out.

Russia has further lowered its threshold for the use of military force and demonstrates a high political and military risk appetite. Russia's ability to conduct operations with air force, navy, long-range weapons or nuclear weapons against Sweden remains high," the report says.

The report also outlines a new defense doctrine for Sweden based on NATO membership.. It should be noted that the previous doctrine relied on cooperation with neighboring countries and the EU.