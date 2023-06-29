Colombia to send protest note over Russian attack on Kramatorsk

12:23 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Colombia will send a note of protest in connection with the wounding of three Colombians as a result of an attack by Russian troops on Kramatorsk. This was announced by Colombian President Gustavo Petr.

"Russia attacked three defenseless Colombians. Thus, violating the laws of war. The Foreign Ministry is to hand over a diplomatic note of protest. We are waiting for the return of Sergio, Hector and Catalina to their homes," the President wrote.

Rusia ha atacado a tres civiles colombianos indefensos. Viola así los protocolos de la guerra.



Cancilleria debe entregar nota diplomática de protesta.



Esperamos el regreso sanos y salvos a sus hogares de Sergio, Hector y Catalina. — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 28, 2023

In Kramatorsk, as a result of a recent Russian missile attack, three Colombians were injured - writer Hector Abad, politician Sergio Jaramillo and journalist Catalina Gomez. During the shelling, they dined in a restaurant with a Ukrainian writer.