Colombia to send protest note over Russian attack on Kramatorsk

Colombia will send a note of protest in connection with the wounding of three Colombians as a result of an attack by Russian troops on Kramatorsk. This was announced by Colombian President Gustavo Petr.
Rusia ha atacado a tres civiles colombianos indefensos. Viola así los protocolos de la guerra.— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 28, 2023
Cancilleria debe entregar nota diplomática de protesta.
Esperamos el regreso sanos y salvos a sus hogares de Sergio, Hector y Catalina.
In Kramatorsk, as a result of a recent Russian missile attack, three Colombians were injured - writer Hector Abad, politician Sergio Jaramillo and journalist Catalina Gomez. During the shelling, they dined in a restaurant with a Ukrainian writer.
