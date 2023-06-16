The number of internally displaced people in the world has reached a record 110 million

07:50 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The number of internally displaced people in the world has risen to a record 110 million, according to the UN Refugee Agency, writes Reuters.



In 2022, the number of displaced persons increased by 19 million and by the end of the year amounted to 108.4 million. This is a record growth rate in history, they say at the UN.



As of early summer 2023, the number of internally displaced people has risen to 110 million, mainly due to the eight-week conflict in Sudan, during which fighting took place between the regular army and the Rapid Reaction Force (RSF) paramilitary group.



About half of the total number of refugees and displaced persons came from three countries: Syria, Ukraine and Afghanistan.



By the start of the war in Syria in 2011, the number of internally displaced people had been virtually unchanged for two decades and amounted to approximately 40 million people, the UN notes.. Since then, the number has increased every year.



For every 74 people in the world, there is more than one internally displaced person, according to a UN report.