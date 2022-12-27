China plans to strengthen cooperation with Russia

07:24 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Yi said that China will "deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation" with Russia from next year.. On Sunday, December 25, the AP reported.



He also said that China "adheres to the principles of objectivity and impartiality" in the "Ukrainian crisis."

"With regard to the Ukrainian crisis, we consistently adhere to the fundamental principles of objectivity and impartiality, not giving preference to either side and not adding fuel to the fire, much less seeking to benefit from the situation," Wang Yi said.

He also blamed the US for worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, saying that Beijing "strongly rejected the misguided US policy towards China.". At the same time, Wang Yi admitted that experience has shown "that China and the United States cannot separate or break supply chains."



The diplomat said China will seek to get relations with the United States back on track, noting that they have deteriorated sharply because "the United States persists in viewing China as its main competitor and engages in blatant blockade, suppression and provocation against China."