North Korea seeks closer strategic cooperation with Russia

11:26 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed his intention to strengthen cooperation with the Russian Federation and "hold hands" with Russian President Vladimir Putin to strengthen strategic ties.



According to Reuters, Kim promised this in a message to Putin on the occasion of Russia's national day.. He also spoke out in favor of Russia's decision to invade Ukraine, demonstrating "full support and solidarity," the news agency said.

"Justice will surely prevail, and the Russian people will continue to add glory to the history of victory," Kim said in a statement published by state-run news agency KCNA.

Kim Jong Un also called for "closer strategic cooperation" with Moscow, "strongly holding hands with the Russian president, in accordance with the common desire of the peoples of the two countries to achieve the great goal of building a powerful country," the statement said.



North Korea is keen to forge closer ties with the Kremlin and has backed Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine last year, blaming the hegemonic policies and arbitrary actions of the United States and the West, Reuters notes.