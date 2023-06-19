North Korea plans to step up development of nuclear weapons

09:34 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Workers' Party of Korea, which has full control over power in the DPRK, has announced its intentions to strengthen the development and production of high-tech nuclear weapons.



According to information released by the Yonhap news agency, which refers to the official North Korean news agency KCNA, the decision was made at the plenum of the central committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).



For three days, the plenum, chaired by party chairman Kim Jong-un, discussed defense issues and the DPRK's diplomatic strategies in response to changes in the international situation.



Particular attention was paid to the unsuccessful attempt to launch a reconnaissance satellite late last month, which was called "the most serious failure not to be overlooked" in a KCNA report.



The relevant officials responsible for the launch were severely criticized, and the country's leadership issued an order for a thorough analysis of the reasons for the failure in order to "successfully launch a military reconnaissance satellite" into orbit as soon as possible.



In addition, the WPK has made clear its willingness to increase the production of powerful nuclear weapons to counter changes in the security environment on the Korean Peninsula.



The report notes that the leaders of the WPK urge enterprises in the defense industry to "continue to persistently develop nuclear weapons and strengthen nuclear forces... by increasing the production of more advanced nuclear weapons."