North Korea may supply arms to Russia in exchange for oil - Bloomberg

For the first time since 2020, Russia has started shipping oil to North Korea, deepening cooperation between the two countries, which the US says also includes sending weapons from Pyongyang to help the Kremlin fight Ukraine.
Bloomberg writes about it.
According to the report of the United Nations Sanctions Committee, since the resumption of oil supplies (December 2022), Russia has been able to send 67,000. barrels.
The resumption of oil supplies comes amid increased cooperation between Russia and North Korea, raising U.S. fears that both countries could evade sanctions in a partnership that helps North Korea and supplies Russia with weapons for the war against Ukraine.
At the end of 2022, Russia began sending oil to a railway station in North Korea's Tumangang region.. This is the only railway line between the Russian Federation and North Korea.
North Korea reportedly has an import permit for 500,000. barrels of oil per year under the UN sanctions regime. However, the country has found ways to circumvent these measures, for example by moving goods from ship to ship on the high seas.
