North Korea: Kim Jong-un bans suicides, considering them a betrayal of socialism

09:59 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Kim Jong-un introduced a ban on suicide in North Korea, considering it a betrayal of socialism.



According to Mirror sources, the North Korean leader has ordered the development of suicide prevention mechanisms.



Reports show a 40 percent increase in the number of suicides among North Korean citizens compared to the previous year.

"There is a lot of internal unrest in the country because of the difficulties that people face," the report says.

However, officials on the ground have not yet found the best solution to deal with the current situation, despite guidance from management.