North Korea and Iran continue to violate the UN Security Council ban on the supply of weapons to Russia

09:42 14 January Kyiv, Ukraine

North Korea and Iran, which have already transferred weapons and ammunition to Russia for strikes against Ukraine, continue to consider the possibility of new deliveries, despite the UN Security Council ban. This was stated during the meeting by US Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

She stressed that people in Ukraine are suffering and dying today because Iran supports Russia.

"We believe that Iran is now considering selling hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia," the ambassador said.

She urged Tehran to change course and not take these steps.

In addition, according to Thomas-Greenfield, North Korea publicly states that it does not support Russia.. However, this country provided weapons to PMC Wagner, which is a direct violation of another UN Security Council resolution.

"We are concerned that the DPRK plans to send more military weapons to PMCs," the US spokeswoman added.

She stressed that the United States condemns the actions of the DPRK and urges Pyongyang to refuse these supplies and comply with UN Security Council resolutions.. The Ambassador also called on members of the Security Council to support the US on this issue.

Earlier it was reported that the United States imposed new sanctions against Iran for the transfer of combat UAVs to the Russian Federation.