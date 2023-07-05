Climatologists sound the alarm: deadly heat threatens people and ecosystems

13:59 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Monday, July 3, was the hottest day ever recorded in human history, according to the US National Center for Environmental Prediction.

It is reported by Reuters.



On July 3, the global average temperature reached 17.01°C. This figure broke the record recorded in August 2016 - 16.92 ° C.

"This is not a milestone we should be celebrating. This is a death sentence for people and ecosystems," said climate scientist Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Imperial College London.

The south of the United States has been suffering from extreme heat in the last week, China has continued to experience a sustained heat wave with temperatures in excess of +35°C, and North Africa has seen temperatures around +50°C, according to climatologists.



And even in Antarctica, where it is winter, abnormally high temperatures have been recorded.. The Vernadsky Ukrainian Research Station recently recorded a July temperature record of +8.7°C.