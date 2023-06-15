Chinese exports to Russia grew by 75.6% in the first five months of 2023

20:30 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Chinese exports to Russia showed strong growth in the first five months of 2023, up 75.6% year-on-year to $42.9 billion.

Imports also showed a positive trend, increasing by 20.4% and reaching $50.9. This is evidenced by the data of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China.

The volume of China's foreign trade with the Russian Federation in January-May amounted to 93.8 billion dollars, which is 40.7% more than a year ago.



The total volume of imports and exports of China for five months compared to the same period last year increased by 4.7% in local currency to 16.8 trillion yuan, but in dollar terms decreased by 2.8% to 2.4 trillion. dollars.



In May, overseas shipments from China declined for the first time in three months, mainly due to a general decline in exports to the main trading partners - the countries of Southeast Asia (ASEAN), the European Union, the United States and Japan. The largest decline is in the export of electronic goods, as well as clothing and toys.



The decline in imports is primarily due to low prices for crude oil and other resources, as well as low domestic demand in the country itself.



China's top four trading partners this year included ASEAN countries, with which China's trade increased by 2.1% to $377 billion, the European Union with $332 billion in trade, down 3.7% compared to last year. . States of $274.7 billion. (-12.3% year-on-year) and Japan - $131.3 billion. (-10.4%).



The decline in China's export/import exacerbates the concern of experts about the slowdown in the country's economic recovery against the backdrop of a slowdown in the economies of key countries - China's trading partners.