Chinese and Russian aircraft enter South Korean airspace

08:12 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Military aircraft of China and the Russian Federation, on November 30, violated the border of South Korea's air defense (KADIZ).



NATO is concerned about the incident, according to Sky News and Devdiscourse.



Thus, an incident occurred on the defense line of South Korea, which significantly alarmed the United States and its allies. According to the Seoul Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), two Chinese H-6 bombers entered the country's air defense zone (KADIZ) twice.. Subsequently, they again entered the air defense identification zone, but six Russian military aircraft were already with them, including TU-95 bombers and SU-35 fighters.



Sky News notes that in response to the report, Moscow said that its strategic warplanes carried out joint patrols with China over the Japan and East China Seas.. However, NATO allies have been concerned about China's rapid military buildup and its cooperation with Russia, which they have been watching since February 2022.

"Our alliance members remain concerned about China's coercive policy, its use of disinformation, its rapid, non-transparent military build-up, including cooperation with Russia," US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said at a news conference following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

It is noted that although China is distancing itself from the "limitless" strategic partnership with Russia and has refused to participate in the war, such joint exercises cause concern in the international community.

"We also remain committed to maintaining a constructive dialogue with China wherever we can, and we welcome opportunities to work together on common challenges," Blinken said.

The US Secretary of State reaffirmed that while NATO continues to focus on maintaining unified support for Ukraine, members also want to strengthen the alliance's resilience by addressing new challenges, including those posed by China.