China significantly increased oil imports from Russia

13:07 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Between January and May 2023, Russian oil supplies to China increased by 23.7% compared to last year, reaching about 42.1 million tons.. Russia continues to be the main supplier of oil to China.



According to the General Administration of Customs of China, the value of oil imports from Russia to China over the same period decreased by 4.88% compared to the same period in 2022 and amounted to $22.65 billion.



Saudi Arabia ranks second in terms of oil supplies to China, selling 38.6 million tons of oil in the period January-May worth $23.75 billion. The volume of supplies compared to the first five months of 2022 increased by 1%, while the cost decreased by 13%.



They are followed by Iraq (about 25.42 million tons for $14.76 billion), Malaysia (19.6 million tons for $10 billion), the United Arab Emirates (17.43 million tons for $11.11 billion) and Oman (approximately 16.43 million tons for 10.35 billion dollars).



It is interesting to note that among about 40 countries supplying oil to China in 2023, Iran is absent, while the US is in 10th place, supplying about 5.7 million tons of oil worth $3.6 billion.



In May alone, deliveries of Russian oil to China increased by 36.4% compared to April, reaching 9.71 million tons.. In terms of money, the growth was 36.7%, to $5.12 billion.



According to Chinese customs data, in 2022, Russian oil imports to China increased by 8.2%, reaching 86.2 million tons. The cost of the energy carrier purchased by China from Russia increased by about 43.9%, to $58.37 billion.