China launches spy balloon over northern US

10:58 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The US military has detected and is tracking a high-altitude reconnaissance balloon over the northern continental part that was launched by China. F-22 fighters were raised.



The incident was reported at a briefing by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder and other Pentagon officials.



As of 01:00 am Kyiv time, the balloon was moving at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and "posed no military or physical threat to people on the ground," the US Army brigadier general said.



He added that this sort of thing had happened before over the past few years, but "this time it hangs for a long period of time, more persistently than on previous occasions."

"As soon as the balloon was discovered, the US government took immediate action to protect against the collection of confidential information," he assured. The Pentagon clarified that they would not go into what exactly was done.



Another Pentagon official said that "we are confident that this high-altitude reconnaissance balloon belongs to the PRC."





"President Biden briefed and asked about military options. Defense Secretary Austin convened senior Pentagon officials yesterday, even while en route to the Philippines. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley and NORTHCOM Commander General Vanherke strongly recommended that no kinetic action be taken due to the risk to the safety of people on the ground due to a possible debris field," he said.



The current flight path "really passes over a number of important objects," the speaker said.



The US authorities believe that the balloon "is of limited value in terms of intelligence gathering" and is unlikely to learn more than China's satellites in low Earth orbit.



The military declined to say how long they have been tracking the balloon (at least "a couple of days") and what size it is, but noted that the balloon is "large enough to cause debris field damage if we shoot it down": "The pilots saw this thing, although she was quite high in the sky. So, you know, it's significant [size]."



They clarified that they were considering shooting it down over sparsely populated areas in Montana.