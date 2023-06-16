China launches Asia's largest CO2 capture and utilization project

12:04 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

China Energy Investment Corporation (China Energy) launched the largest project in Asia - the plant for capturing, storing and utilizing carbon dioxide (CCUS).



This latest system has been successfully put into operation at a coal-fired power plant located in Taizhou City in Jiangsu Province, East China.. Its main advantage lies in the possibility of removing up to 500 thousand tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually.

"In the trial run of the project, CCUS has demonstrated reliable operation and high safety standards, and the energy efficiency and product quality are at or above the design level," said Ji Mingbin, president of China Energy Jiangsu Province.

All the carbon that is captured can be used, he said.



China Energy is one of the leading companies in the production of electricity from coal. It is also implementing carbon capture and storage pilot projects in the country, which are part of China's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.