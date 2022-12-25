China strengthens economic ties with Russia

08:42 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has delegated to his government to forge closer economic ties with Russia. The Wall Street Journal writes about this, citing the words of Beijing's political advisers.



It is noted that despite the fact that earlier Xi Jinping tried to publicly distance himself from Russia, now he is increasing his long-term stake on the Russian Federation.

The plan includes increasing Chinese imports of Russian oil, gas and agricultural commodities, expanding joint energy partnerships in the Arctic, and increasing Chinese investment in Russian infrastructure such as railways and ports.

In addition, the Russian Federation and China conduct more financial transactions in rubles and yuan, rather than in euros or dollars.. This helps shield them from future sanctions and ensure the Chinese currency is more widely circulated.



The publication notes that such a partnership helped the Russian leadership mitigate the effects of Western sanctions, allowing Putin to wage war.. In addition, a number of countries dependent on China for trade do not take sides in the conflict.