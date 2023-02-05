China continues military assistance to Russia despite sanctions - media

08:20 05 February Kyiv, Ukraine

China's state-owned defense companies supply navigation equipment, jamming technology, fighter jet parts and other dual-use goods to Russian sub-sanctioned companies. This was reported on Saturday, February 4, by The Wall Street Journal, citing an analysis of Russian customs data.

"Customs records show that Chinese state-owned defense companies are supplying navigation equipment, jamming technology and fighter jet parts to sanctioned Russian state-owned defense companies.. These are just some of the tens of thousands of shipments of dual-use items – products that have both commercial and military uses – that Russia has imported since its invasion last year.

It is noted that the majority of dual-use supplies to Russia came from China.. Although Russia also imported such goods through Turkey and the UAE. The WSJ has identified more than a dozen Russian and Chinese companies under US sanctions.

"Despite international controls and sanctions protocols, hard data on global trade shows that Chinese state-owned defense companies continue to send military parts to Russian defense companies under sanctions," Naomi Garcia, an analyst at C4ADS, a Washington-based national security threat organization, said in a statement.

According to her, these Russian companies "were seen using these same types of parts directly in Russia's war in Ukraine."

The WSJ material, in particular, reports that on August 31, 2022, the Chinese state defense company Poly Technologies shipped navigation equipment for the M-17 military transport helicopters to the Russian state military export company JSC Rosoboronexport.

Earlier in the month, Chinese electronics company Fujian Nanan Baofeng Electronic Co.. delivered to Rosoboronexport - through the Uzbek state defense company - a telescopic antenna for a military vehicle RB-531BE, which is used to jam communications. And on October 24, the Chinese state-owned aircraft manufacturer AVIC International Holding Corp. shipped AO Kret to a sanctioned subsidiary of the state defense giant Rostec, spare parts for Su-35 fighter jets worth $1.2 million.

Other foreign government suppliers found in Russian customs records include China Taly Aviation Technologies Corp., the procurement arm of the Chinese Air Force Equipment Department.. Among the firm's deliveries were parts shipped October 4 to the sanctioned Russian state-owned missile manufacturer Almaz-Antey for use in the 96L6E mobile radar system.

"The data also shows deliveries of Chinese DJI quadcopters to Russia after the imposition of sanctions and export controls.. Military analysts say the drones are being used by Russian forces to identify and monitor Ukrainian forces and then target them with artillery.

According to customs documents, some of these drones are shipped directly from the Chinese seller to Russian distributors, but other DJI quadcopters are in transit through the United Arab Emirates.

It is noted that China's support for Russia, which is waging war against Ukraine, was to be the subject of discussion during the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Beijing this weekend.. However, the trip was postponed indefinitely on Friday after the Pentagon said it tracked a Chinese reconnaissance balloon over the US mainland.