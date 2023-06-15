China unveils ambitious cooperation plan with allies in Central Asia

10:28 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Beijing hosted the China-Central Asia summit. At it, the President of the People's Republic of China unveiled a grandiose plan for the development of the countries of the region: from building infrastructure to expanding trade.



The Celestial Empire is also ready to help the Central Asian countries improve law enforcement, security and defense development



Speaking at the summit, Xi Jinping announced China's readiness to combine development strategies with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and to make joint efforts to promote the modernization of states.

“This summit gave new impetus to the development and rebirth of the six countries and gave strong positive energy to regional peace and stability.. We will jointly develop a new paradigm of high-level, deeply complementary and mutually beneficial cooperation,” Xi said.

According to Reuters, China is effectively taking the lead in a region that has traditionally been Russia's sphere of influence. And while the Kremlin is preoccupied with the war in Ukraine, Beijing is building up political influence in the resource-rich former Soviet republics.