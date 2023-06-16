China warns G7 leaders against interfering in its internal affairs

10:46 21 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The issues discussed at the G7 summit provoked a sharp reaction from the Chinese leadership. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the statements of the G7 summit, warning its leaders against pressure on Beijing on Taiwan and other controversial topics, according to the New York Times.

Thus, China responded to the calls of the leaders of the G7 summit countries for "constructive and stable relations" with China, as well as for "peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait.

"The Group of Seven speaks in high tones about 'moving towards a peaceful, stable, prosperous world', but what they are doing is hindering international peace, damaging regional stability and stifling the development of other countries. The G7 ignored China's serious concerns and insisted on manipulating China-related topics and grossly interfering in the country's internal affairs," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry added that even the G7 leaders' relatively mild comments on Taiwan are unacceptable interference.

"Taiwan is the Taiwan of China. The solution of the Taiwan issue is the business of the Chinese people themselves," they said.

Recall that the leaders of the G7 countries stressed that they are seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas and strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.