China refuses to meet with US defense chief at Singapore Security Forum

China has rejected a US request for a meeting between the two countries' defense chiefs, Lloyd Austin and Li Shangfu, at the annual security forum in Singapore.
This was reported by Reuters on May 30.
Some analysts believe that a possible reason for the refusal is Beijing's irritation with Washington's sanctions against Shanf.. As you know, it has been subject to restrictions since 2018 due to the purchase of combat aircraft and equipment from Rosoboronexport.
The Pentagon said they believe in open communication to prevent the escalation of "competition into conflict". It should be noted that the heads of defense departments will visit Singapore on June 2, where they will hold bilateral meetings with colleagues across the region.
Recall that US-China relations are at their lowest level in decades.
