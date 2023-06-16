China refuses to meet with US defense chief at Singapore Security Forum

11:30 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

China has rejected a US request for a meeting between the two countries' defense chiefs, Lloyd Austin and Li Shangfu, at the annual security forum in Singapore.

This was reported by Reuters on May 30.

“Overnight, the PRC informed the United States that they declined our invitation in early May for Minister Austin to meet with Chinese National Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Singapore,” the Pentagon said.

Some analysts believe that a possible reason for the refusal is Beijing's irritation with Washington's sanctions against Shanf.. As you know, it has been subject to restrictions since 2018 due to the purchase of combat aircraft and equipment from Rosoboronexport.



The Pentagon said they believe in open communication to prevent the escalation of "competition into conflict". It should be noted that the heads of defense departments will visit Singapore on June 2, where they will hold bilateral meetings with colleagues across the region.



Recall that US-China relations are at their lowest level in decades.