China to restrict exports of some metals for microchips due to tensions with US

13:36 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Chinese government plans to impose restrictions on the export of rare earth metals used to make microchips due to tensions with the United States.

It is reported by Reuters.



China's Ministry of Commerce and Customs issued guidelines that Chinese exporters will need permission to export certain gallium and germanium products overseas from Aug. 1 to "preserve security and the national interest."



The announcement comes amid reports that the United States is considering new restrictions on the export of advanced chips to China.. According to the European Commission, China accounts for about 80 percent of the world's production of rare earth metals.



The restrictions, effective next month, will apply to eight gallium-related products: gallium antimonide, gallium arsenide, gallium metal, gallium nitride, gallium oxide, gallium phosphide, gallium selenide and indium arsenide.



They will also apply to six germanium products: germanium dioxide, germanium epitaxial growth substrate, germanium ingots, germanium metal, germanium tetrachloride, and zinc germanium phosphide.



At the same time, the United States and the Netherlands plan to further restrict the sale of equipment for the production of chips, as part of an effort to prevent their technologies from being used to strengthen the Chinese military, Reuters writes.