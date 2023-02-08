Kazakhstan tightened requirements for Russians who emigrated to the country

16:43 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The authorities of Kazakhstan have made changes to the rules for issuing a permanent residence permit, now for long-term residence in Kazakhstan, Russian citizens need a passport.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic.



The validity of the passport must be at least 180 days. To obtain a temporary residence permit, the personal presence of the owner of the housing where the foreigner intends to settle, a person acting on his behalf by proxy, or a notarized consent of the owner is also required.



At the same time, it is still possible to enter, leave, transit, move around and temporarily stay in Kazakhstan using an internal passport.



Restrictions were introduced to exclude the possibility for foreigners to register at non-existent addresses, as well as at addresses that are not related to the applicant, explains the Ministry of Internal Affairs.



Kazakhstan has become one of the most popular countries among Russians fleeing the mobilization. According to the FSB border service, in the third quarter of 2022, the number of entries into Kazakhstan set a record over the past five years - almost 1.3 million cases. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, in 2022, 2.9 million Russian citizens entered the country, of which 146,000 received a local TIN, and 36,000 also received a temporary residence permit.



In January, Kazakhstan sharply tightened the conditions of stay for Russians - canceled the opportunity to get the so-called visa. This is an opportunity to extend the legal visa-free stay in the country by going abroad for a few days and then returning back.



Prior to this, Russians could enter Kazakhstan using a national Russian passport or a foreign passport and stay in the country for 30 days without any documents, then another 60 days with registration at the place of residence, then leave the country, enter again and again stay for three months.



According to the new decree, citizens of the EAEU countries, including Russians, can stay in Kazakhstan for no more than 90 days within six months. It is no longer possible to reset your stay in the country by going abroad.