Kazakhstan intends to liquidate trade representation in Russia

17:54 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

On behalf of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, it is planned to liquidate its trade representation in Russia.



This is stated in the draft resolution of the government of the republic, posted on February 1 on the website Open legal acts.



It is noted that the public discussion of the document will last until February 15.



The draft resolution states that the state body is closed on behalf of the country's Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.