Catalonia introduces payments for Ukrainian refugees

09:36 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Government of Catalonia has introduced payments for refugees from Ukraine - 400 euros per month plus 100 euros for each dependent child for a period of up to six months.



This decision was published on Wednesday by the Official Journal of the Generalitat (government) of Catalonia.



The payments will be made in accordance with a Spanish government decree approved in August that provides for 52.8 million euros, of which just over 13 million euros are for Catalonia.



From December 15 to January 31, refugees from Ukraine or third countries enjoying temporary protection status can apply for benefits along with a document confirming their identity and temporary protection status, as well as a bank account statement.



To qualify for payments, they will have to prove that they lived in Ukraine at the time of the full-scale invasion.. They must also be registered in one of the municipalities of Catalonia and prove that they do not have their own means of living.



Applications are submitted on an individual basis to the Ministry of Equality and Feminism of Catalonia or its territorial offices. An application on behalf of a minor is submitted by his guardian or one of the parents, who will receive funds for him.