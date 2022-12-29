Erdogan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop nominated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize "for his efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine."
Shentop is quoted by the Turkish newspaper Star.
He also added that not only Ankara has a corresponding application, but also the parliamentarians of other countries "have initiatives in this regard."
What is known about the role of Turkey in the Russian-Ukrainian war and Erdogan's mediation
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in November that he was working to end the war in Ukraine with a peace treaty.
- Earlier, the Turkish president said that he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the free shipment of grain to needy countries.
- The Wall Street Journal also wrote that Turkish President Erdogan is expanding Turkey's global influence against the backdrop of Russian aggression against Ukraine.
- On July 22, in Istanbul, through the mediation of the Turkish side, an agreement was signed on unblocking ports and exporting Ukrainian grain. A mirror agreement with Turkey and the UN was also signed by Russia.
