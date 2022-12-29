Erdogan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

15:07 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop nominated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize "for his efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine."



Shentop is quoted by the Turkish newspaper Star.

"I nominated President Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to bring peace between Russia and Ukraine. I have an application," the speaker said.

He also added that not only Ankara has a corresponding application, but also the parliamentarians of other countries "have initiatives in this regard."



What is known about the role of Turkey in the Russian-Ukrainian war and Erdogan's mediation