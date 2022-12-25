Canadian company confirms the presence of its parts in Iranian kamikaze drones

08:34 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Canadian company Tallysman Wireless has confirmed that the Shahed 136 Iranian kamikaze drones used by Russia for attacks on Ukraine contain details of their production.



The president of the company, Gilles Panter, told The Globe and Mail about this.



According to him, the company "painfully learned" that some of the components it made were "used for other purposes in complex military guidance systems" during the Russian war in Ukraine.

"For some reason, it is believed that we are somehow complicit in their use, but this is not so. Tallysman is 100% committed to supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression," Gilles said.

He stressed that the company does not sell its products to Russia or Iran and the distribution network is prohibited from conducting transactions with individuals or legal entities against which sanctions apply.



Tallysman also does not supply its products to companies that can resell them to Russia or Iran.

"Panter emphasized that his company is working with the Canadian Border Patrol and other government agencies.. In his opinion, the parts for the antennas in question were most likely redirected to Iran by distributors who used fake companies to hide their intentions.

President Tallysman also noted that his company is now "super careful about what products we sell and to whom", trying to verify the end intent of use as much as possible.



Earlier, researchers from the non-governmental organization State Watch found in Iranian drones used by Russia against Ukraine, 30 parts made by German, American, Japanese and other Western companies.





