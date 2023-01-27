Cambodia is unable to provide military support to Ukraine

09:48 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Cambodian authorities said that the country does not have the ability to provide military support to Ukraine, but is ready to provide training for sappers.



This was announced on Thursday, January 26, by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Khmer Times writes.



At the same time, he noted that the country could also teach Russian representatives to search for and destroy mines.

"Cambodia did not provide any military support to Ukraine. Cambodia does not have such an opportunity," Hun Sen said.

The Prime Minister of Cambodia added that the country did not send any military or demining specialists to Ukraine, and the assistance provided "is a purely humanitarian act, since we are also a country that has suffered from land mines and ammunition."