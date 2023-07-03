What Mikheil Saakashvili looks like now: shocking photos published

17:30 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Despite numerous proposals for the treatment of ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili in foreign clinics, the Georgian authorities refuse to let him out of the country. Now Saakashvili is undergoing treatment at the Georgian clinic Vivamed.

For the first time after a long silence, on July 3, a citizen of Ukraine, Mikheil Saakashvili, attended the court session via video link. His appearance shocked many. A photo of how the politician looks now was published by the local resource Mtavari.

Screenshots from the live broadcast were also published on the Facebook page by former press secretary of the politician Daria Chizh.

"I may be physically weak, but I am very strong from the inside, I am very strong! I did not commit a crime against Georgia," she quoted Saakashvili as saying.

The politician once again demonstrated how much he lost weight while in the hospital.

It is not reported how much the imprisoned ex-president now weighs, but back in winter, Chizh wrote that he weighed 69 kg.. At the beginning of the trial, Saakashvili's weight was 120 kg.

Recall that in 2018, the ex-president of Georgia was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison in his homeland.. On the eve of the 2021 local elections, Saakashvili arrived in Georgia, where he was immediately detained and taken to prison. After that, the politician went on a hunger strike and called himself a "political prisoner." A new case has been opened against Saakashvili - illegal crossing of the Georgian border.

In March of this year, Saakashvili said that he was "on the verge of death" in the hospital where he was transferred from prison. In February, an appeal heard an independent expert's allegation that the policy had been poisoned while in prison.. The Georgian authorities rule out this possibility and do not allow him to be transferred to Europe for treatment.

In June, Saakashvili's beloved MP Elizaveta Yasko announced the birth of a child.