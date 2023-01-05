How China is helping Putin wage war in Ukraine

08:10 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Cooperation between Russia and the People's Republic of China is becoming even closer than it was before, but so far China has resisted the call to help the Russian Federation directly in Ukraine.



This was told by David Gardas, a project participant of the analytical center Sinopsis, which reviews events in China.

"We can also say that Russia is certainly much more desperate in relations between the two countries.. Therefore, they rely heavily on Chinese assistance when it comes to diplomacy, the economy, the sale of virtually all energy resources to China, and also Putin mentioned the possibility of military cooperation.. This area is already developing, for example, just last month, the two countries held naval exercises near China, but so far China has resisted Russia's call for help directly in Ukraine, so they probably do not supply weapons or weapons systems directly to Russia. Yet, for example, they give money and provide diplomatic support to help Putin wage war in Ukraine," he said.

What China sends to Russia

Gardas said that China avoids providing weapons and systems that can be considered weapons directly to Russia, because they do not want to be sanctioned in the same way as the Russian Federation.

"But China is providing some of the so-called dual-use technologies, like advanced electronics, even software that can be used for weapons and other things that can be used in the military.". But they certainly don't want to damage their reputation in the West.. Although both countries consider the West their rival and a huge competitor in the geopolitical sphere, but China is very dependent on Western markets, if we talk about the American or European markets, this is at least 10 times more than trade between Russia and China. Therefore, they cannot just let go of this market and be subject to sanctions, as is happening with Russia," he added.

Strengthening trade between China and Russia

A participant in the Sinopsis think tank project noted that trade has been growing since the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian regime.

“The most important one, by far, is the export of energy resources, which has surpassed the export of gas or crude oil to China. In fact, Russia became the largest exporter of crude oil to China last year and surpassed Saudi Arabia. China receives a lot of energy resources for its industry and economy from Russia. And just recently, Putin went to Eastern Siberia to discover one of the new oil fields, which will provide even more oil for the Chinese industry,” Gardas explained.

He also noted that the most important part of trade is currency. According to the analyst, Gazprom uses the yuan, the Chinese currency and the ruble, that is, countries simply use them instead of the dollar or the euro.

"All energy resources coming to China are then transformed into goods and products, which subsequently enter Western markets. So far, China is successfully balancing between its position in relation to Russia, Ukraine and the West. But if he goes along with Vladimir Putin and openly joins Russian military support, he will definitely no longer be able to rely on Western markets, because the sanctions will then spoil the Chinese market,” the expert adds.

He stressed that China is already a more important partner for Russia than Iran, even though the Iranian side directly supplies weapons, drones and the like.