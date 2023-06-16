Kadyrovtsy entered the border areas of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation - ISW

09:59 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, deployed his special forces "Akhmat" in the border areas of the Belgorod region. Probably to continue supporting the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).



On June 15, Kadyrov announced that the Chechen battalion "West Akhmat" had arrived at the Nekhoteevka and Kozinka checkpoints in the Belgorod Region on orders to guard the border from raids on Russian territory.



The head of Chechnya stressed that the special forces would work in tandem with other Russian troops to protect the Belgorod region and residents of other border areas.



Analysts suggest that Kadyrov intends to show the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that he is cooperating with the Russian Defense Ministry and can deploy his troops on the territory of the Belgorod region.



Prigozhin himself had previously stated that he could place the Wagnerites in the Belgorod region even without the permission of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

It is worth noting that according to the Belgorod media, citing the military, who are “aware of the situation on the border”, it is known that “volunteers from the Akhmat regiment occupied, at best, the third to fifth echelons of defense”. According to media reports, Russian conscripts are on the first and second echelons, which are in close proximity to the border.