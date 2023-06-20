By the end of the century, the Himalayan glaciers may lose up to 75% of the ice

14:13 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In recent decades, ice loss has increased by 65%, causing serious concern among scientists. By the end of 2100, glaciers in the Himalayas could lose up to 75% of their volume, causing floods and water scarcity.

This is stated in the report of the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), reports Reuters.

Scientists have found that the loss of ice in the region where the famous peaks of Everest and K2 are located is accelerating. During the 2010s, glaciers melted 65% faster than in the previous decade.



The Hindu Kush Himalayas stretch for 3,500 km (2,175 miles) through Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan.



It is noted that with warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius or 2 °C above pre-industrial temperatures, glaciers across the region will lose 30% to 50% of their volume by 2100.



With a warming of 3°C - where the world is approximately on track with current climate policy - glaciers in the Eastern Himalayas, which include Nepal and Bhutan, will lose up to 75% of their ice. At 4C, melt warming will reach 80%, the report says.

The report also says that water flow in the region's 12 river basins is likely to peak by mid-century, after which there will be a shortage.. This will impact more than 1.6 billion people as many high mountain communities use glacial water and snowmelt to irrigate their land.



Melting glaciers also endanger downstream communities. The risk arises when meltwater flows into shallow lakes, overflows and overflows, sending water down mountain valleys.



It is noted that governments are trying to prepare for these changes. China is working to strengthen the country's water reserves. And Pakistan is setting up early warning systems for glacial lake outpourings.