By the end of the year, the European Union will completely abandon the energy resources of the Russian Federation

17:11 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Most EU countries will get rid of energy resources from the aggressor country Russia by the end of 2023. Most likely, Hungary will be an exception.



This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, speaking at the International University in Spain on Thursday, January 19.

"By the end of the year, all countries will completely get rid of Russia's energy resources. Perhaps Hungary will become an exception for political reasons," he said.



The European official believes that the Russian economy, with the help of sanctions pressure, will "pay a high price" for the invasion of Ukraine.