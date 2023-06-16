Turkey's largest batch of counterfeit banknotes worth $1 billion seized

07:30 10 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to TRT on Friday, citing the Turkish Interior Ministry, law enforcement agencies managed to identify and seize the largest batch of counterfeit banknotes in the history of the country in the amount of one billion dollars. This amount was intended for export to African countries.

It is noted that in a warehouse in one of the districts of Istanbul, where counterfeit dollars were stored, 10 million $100 banknotes were seized. Six people were detained in the case, including five foreigners, including three Swedes, a Briton and a citizen of Ghana.

Searches were carried out at the villas where foreigners lived, during which large sums in currency and jewelry were seized.. The diplomatic missions of the countries of which the detainees are citizens have been informed of the investigation being carried out against them.

Earlier, the National Bank reported that in 2022 the number of counterfeits of hryvnia banknotes decreased by more than three times compared to 2021.