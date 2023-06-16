The Israeli army is betting on technology and artificial intelligence in defense

19:46 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced that Israel aims to use its innovative advances in technology to become a world leader in the application of artificial intelligence (AI), in particular in the field of defense.

It is reported by Reuters.

"Steps to capitalize on the rapid development of artificial intelligence include the creation of a special organization for military robotics in the ministry and a record high budget for related research and development this year," retired Army General Eyal Zamir said.

He called GPT (Generative Pretrained Transformer) and AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) areas of deep research that civilian AI industries are working on and that could have military applications over time.

“There are people who see AI as the next revolution that will change the face of war on the battlefield,” Zamir said.

According to him, "the mission is to turn Israel into an AI superstate and become the head of a very limited number of world states included in this club."